“True Magnificence” Cast Members Share Final Remarks Ahead Of Drama’s Last Episode

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems to be. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by means of love.

Moon Ga Younger shared, “Possibly as a result of we filmed nonstop for nearly seven months, however it has not hit me but that ‘True Magnificence’ is ending. As I met nice senior actors, academics, and mates, I used to be so completely happy and had an gratifying time. It’s unlucky that I’ve to arrange to say goodbye now.”

She continued, “Thanks for giving a number of like to our drama ‘True Magnificence.’ I particularly acquired a number of energy from the a lot love and assist given to Ju Gyeong. I’ll work to greet you sooner or later with additional enchancment.”

Cha Eun Woo commented, “It feels prefer it has been a few days since I first met Su Ho final summer time, however it’s already time to say goodbye. I additionally grew and skilled quite a bit whereas residing as Su Ho, and I had a cheerful time. So many individuals labored arduous collectively from the summer time to winter. I as soon as once more thank in fact the director and author but additionally all the actors and workers. I used to be completely happy to work along with you.”

He added, “I specific gratitude to the viewers who watched ‘True Magnificence’ and beloved Su Ho. I’ll proceed to develop and work arduous. Thanks!”

Hwang In Yeop starred in “True Magnificence” as Han Search engine marketing Jun, who seems rebellious however has a surprisingly heat coronary heart. He shared, “Thanks to the viewers who beloved and associated with Search engine marketing Jun. As you gave overwhelming love, I feel it will change into an unforgettable precious reminiscence. I feel I’ll proceed reminiscing about Search engine marketing Jun for fairly a very long time whereas he lingers with me for some time. As a lot as I additionally actually appreciated the character Han Search engine marketing Jun and portrayed him sincerely, filming day-after-day was completely happy and enjoyable.”

He concluded, “Though ‘True Magnificence’ has come to an finish, I hope it’s a drama that may nonetheless come to thoughts from time to time far sooner or later and be remembered as a drama with lovely reminiscences. I’ll do my finest to proceed impressing sooner or later, so please wait only a bit. Thanks as soon as once more for loving ‘True Magnificence.’”

Park Yoo Na took on the position of Kang Su Jin, a “goddess” who hides her secrets and techniques behind a cool exterior. She remarked, “I sincerely thank the viewers who watched and supported ‘True Magnificence’ till the tip. I’m additionally very grateful to the actors and all the workers who I labored collectively on set with by means of three seasons from the warmth of final summer time to this chilly winter.”

She went on, “I don’t suppose I’ll neglect the instances of studying and development I skilled whereas residing as Su Jin in ‘True Magnificence.’ It’s all the time unhappy saying goodbye, however I imagine there will probably be one other starting and new relationships to be constructed, so I’ll work arduous to greet you with additional enchancment in a brand new venture.”

Kang Min Ah, who performed Lim Ju Gyeong’s candy and bubbly good friend Choi Su A, stated that it has not hit her but that “True Magnificence” is over and expressed gratitude for the viewers who adored her character.

“Thanks for being with ‘True Magnificence’ till the tip. I additionally loved performing as Su A as I used to be capable of present totally different sides of myself with brilliant vitality. Though ‘True Magnificence’ is over, I’ll work to impress extra in numerous initiatives, so please sit up for it. Thanks a lot for all of the love and assist,” she concluded.

Lim Ju Gyeong’s older sister Lim Hee Gyeong was performed by Im Se Mi, and he or she additionally confirmed hilarious romance with Ju Gyeong’s instructor Han Jun Woo (Oh Eui Sik). She commented, “I used to be grateful to be the superior eldest sister of a heat household and to be with ‘my grapefruit’ Han Jun Woo, and each second was enjoyable and completely happy. I feel this drama will linger in my thoughts for a very long time.”

She continued, “At any time when we expertise moments of hesitation and frustration in life, I hope considering of daring Lim Hee Gyeong will give the energy of feeling like something is feasible for myself and in addition for the viewers.”

“True Magnificence” will air its ultimate episode on February 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

