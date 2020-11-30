“True Magnificence” Cast Shares How They Prepared To Take On Their Characters And Talks About 1st Impressions

“True Magnificence” stars Moon Ga Younger, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob not too long ago sat down for an interview about their upcoming drama!

The present revolves round three college pals that develop as people and of their relationships. Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) is a personality that makes use of the ability of make-up to beat her insecurities. Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) is a well-liked scholar that has a darkish historical past of his personal, which occurs to contain Han Web optimization Jun (Hwang In Yeob), who’s recognized for being chilly on the skin however candy on the within.

The premise of the interview was for the actors to talk brazenly and comfortably in casual speech, as a method for the encounter to be extra private.

The trio solutions a query about how every has ready to tackle their respective roles. Moon Ga Younger solutions that as a result of she has to sport two very completely different appears onscreen, she goes by means of numerous hours behind the scenes to place these appears collectively. Cha Eun Woo agrees together with her and gives applause for the laborious work she has put in.

Cha Eun Woo additionally solutions the query himself, saying, “Because of Su Ho, I’ve taken on jiu jitsu. I’m having fun with it and I really feel that I’ve a brand new passion.” Hwang In Yeob takes the mic subsequent and shares that he has gotten a bike license and began practising singing to match his multi-faceted character.

When Cha Eun Woo asks him to indicate a little bit of his singing expertise, Moon Ga Younger cuts in and suggests to maintain it secret in order that viewers will be sure that to observe the printed.

The three actors additionally discuss about their first conferences. Hwang In Yeob shares that he’d first met Cha Eun Woo in an elevator, saying that his attractiveness had been apparent even with a masks on. Cha Eun Woo mentions that Hwang In Yeob had greeted him first and Moon Ga Younger says he’d achieved the identical once they met at their script studying.

“I used to be actually stunned,” says Moon Ga Younger, saying she’d appreciated Hwang In Yeob’s voice. Cha Eun Woo provides that Hwang In Yeob regarded similar to Han Web optimization Jun within the unique webtoon, and he additionally mentions that Moon Ga Younger and himself had gone to the identical college collectively. “It was humorous to be performing with somebody I do know,” stated Moon Ga Younger.

Throughout the interview, there’s a phase the place Moon Ga Younger quizzes the opposite two on their information of make-up and make-up instruments as she acted out utilizing the gadgets. Hwang In Yeob was in a position to rapidly guess the precise solutions for each mascara and an eyelash roller, impressing Moon Ga Younger.

Watch the interview under!

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on VIki.

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

