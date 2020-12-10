General News

“True Magnificence” Gets Off To A Good Start In Ratings As “Cheat On Me If You Can” Sees Drop

December 10, 2020
tvN’s “True Magnificence” made its long-awaited premiere on December 9!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of the drama recorded common nationwide rankings of three.573 %, with a peak of three.8 %. The drama additionally recorded common rankings of 4.056 % within the Seoul capital area, with a peak of 4.3 %. In tvN’s goal demographic of 20-to-49-year-olds, the drama recorded common nationwide rankings of three.1 % and a peak of three.3 %.

Whereas not as sturdy because the rankings of its predecessor on this time slot, “Story of the 9-Tailed,” which started and ended within the 5 % vary, it’s a stable begin for the brand new drama.

On KBS, “Cheat on Me If You Can” noticed a slight drop in rankings after a profitable first week. After stable rankings within the higher 5 % vary, the third episode recorded common nationwide rankings of three.3 and 4.5 %.

On MBC, “The Spies Who Beloved Me” recorded rankings of 1.8 and a pair of.3 %, a drop from final week’s rankings.

