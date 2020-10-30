“True Magnificence” Introduces Characters Of Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Younger, And More In New Posters

Upcoming drama “True Magnificence” has given an additional have a look at its primary characters!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify, the romantic comedy is about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), a cheerful and optimistic highschool pupil who makes use of make-up to cope with her insecurities about her look. She’s decided to cover her naked face from the world, so she tends to overdo her make-up. She meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who has wounds of his personal, they usually develop as they share their secrets and techniques with one another.

On October 29, tvN launched character posters of the drama’s leads Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeob, and Park Yoo Na together with illustrated variations created by the unique webtoon’s writer Yaongyi.

The posters give a glimpse of the characters and their social media presence.

Moon Ga Younger’s character Lim Ju Gyeong is gorgeous in a pink outfit whereas she applies make-up and smiles sweetly for the digital camera, and he or she reveals her love for make-up with a lipstick emoticon subsequent to her identify in her profile. She has 3,871 followers, is following 129 folks, and has 99 posts.

Cha Eun Woo boasts good-looking appears to be like as mannequin pupil Lee Su Ho, who has a basketball emoticon subsequent to his identify. Though he isn’t following anybody and has not posted, he has over 13,000 followers.

Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine optimisation Jun, who reveals extra rebellious charms with jewellery and an unbuttoned uniform. He expresses his love for biking with a motorbike emoticon in his profile and a helmet in his photograph. He has 77 posts and is following 50 folks, and he additionally seems to be widespread with over 11,000 followers.

Park Yoo Na is Kang Su Jin, giving a sneak peek of her character with a pointy gaze and facial features that’s troublesome to learn. Displaying off her magnificence in a lightweight blue sweater, she is predicted to show beautiful visible chemistry together with her good friend Lim Ju Gyeong all through the drama. Kang Su Jin has 6,802 followers and is following 130 folks, and he or she has 35 posts.

“True Magnificence” is scheduled to premiere in December.

