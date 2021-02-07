“True Magnificence” Production Staff Apologizes For Group Photo Taken Without Masks

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has launched an announcement of apology for a group picture that has gained controversy on-line.

On February 5, Cha Eun Woo shared a group picture of the forged and crew of the drama on social media with the message, “To the employees, forged, and crew of ‘True Magnificence,’ you all labored arduous.” Quickly afterward, folks started to criticize the massive variety of folks gathered shut collectively within the picture with most people not sporting masks at a time when masking and social distancing pointers are a part of the protocol for COVID-19 prevention in South Korea.

On February 7, the manufacturing employees of “True Magnificence” issued the next assertion.

We apologize for inflicting many individuals concern because of the employees group picture taken after the top of filming. Throughout the filming of “True Magnificence,” we strictly adopted the foundations on stopping an infection transmission and have been in a position to end filming safely. Nevertheless, we ended up inflicting folks concern with the picture taken to commemorate the top of filming the place we quickly took off our masks. We’ll do our greatest to create a secure set in which there’s not a single second through which we’re careless in regards to the guidelines.

“True Magnificence” aired its remaining episode on February 4.

