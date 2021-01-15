General News

“True Magnificence,” “Run On,” And “Cheat On Me If You Can” In Close Competition + “Miss Trot 2” Sets Personal Best In Ratings

January 15, 2021
The scores competitors was tight for dramas as “Miss Trot 2” set a brand new report within the Thursday evening time slot.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the January 14 episode of “True Magnificence” recorded scores of three.411 p.c, a drop from final episode’s private better of 4.265 p.c.

On JTBC, “Run On” recorded scores of three.1 p.c, much like final episode, whereas on KBS, “Cheat on Me If You Can” recorded 2.8 and three.1 p.c, a slight drop.

TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2” continued to indicate the trot audition program sequence’ explosive recognition with common nationwide scores of 26.205 and 29.763 p.c. This can be a soar up from final episode‘s 26.729 p.c and in addition its earlier private greatest, recorded throughout its December premiere, of 28.649 p.c.

