“True Magnificence” Screenwriter Reveals Her Thoughts Behind Plot Choices, Favorite Scenes, And More

After the conclusion of her hit drama “True Magnificence,” screenwriter Lee Si Eun took half in an interview to discuss the choices she made for the storyline, her favourite scenes, and extra.

She began off by sharing how she nonetheless looks like she ought to be coming up with the following episode’s script and hasn’t been in a position to totally let go of the drama.

The drama “True Magnificence” relies on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify by author Yaongyi. On the strain of getting a well-liked webtoon as the unique work to the drama, Lee Si Eun expressed, “There may be certain to be a transparent cause why the unique webtoon is receiving a lot love. I’ll take the compliments to imply that the drama was simply nearly as good as the unique, however not higher, for the reason that webtoon and the drama are of various genres.” She additional defined that she put numerous thought into protecting the attraction of the webtoon alive whereas additionally including on a richer story to match the format of a drama that has 60-minute-long episodes.

“True Magnificence” was cherished not just for its principal characters Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), and Han Search engine marketing Jun (Hwang In Yeop), but additionally its well-developed supporting roles like Kang Su Jin (Park Yoo Na), Choi Su A (Kang Min Ah), Lim Hee Gyeong (Im Se Mi), Lim Ju Younger (Kim Min Gi), and plenty of extra.

Author Lee Si Eun expressed her love for all characters, not simply the primary ones, sharing that she needed every character to shine even when they solely had somewhat little bit of display screen time. Even so, she admitted, “I did focus extra on Ju Gyeong and Su Ho’s story. I attempted to tightly intertwine the narrative of them overcoming their painful pasts and the narrative of their relationship starting and reaching completion. Their love for one another contributed to their progress into stronger individuals, and I hoped that their love wouldn’t waver it doesn’t matter what troubles got here at them.”

“True Magnificence” ended with Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho confirming their love for one another and taking a step towards their goals. Lim Ju Gyeong reconciled together with her associates Kang Su Jin and Choi Su A for a heartwarming conclusion to the story. Screenwriter Lee Si Eun revealed that she had not consulted with the webtoon’s author in regards to the ending, sharing, “The unique author was understanding in regards to the adaptation, so I used to be in a position to freely give you the ending.”

Close to the top of episode 11, there’s a scene wherein Lim Ju Gyeong runs to the hospital to see Lee Su Ho, who says to her, “It’s Lim Ju Gyeong once more. I needed to see you, and also you got here.” Selecting this scene as one in every of her favorites, Lee Si Eun defined, “As I used to be penning this line, I used to be imagining Su Ho’s inside ideas to be, ‘I felt like crying, however you’re right here in entrance of my eyes once more.’ Ever since they had been little, Ju Gyeong was at all times by Su Ho’s aspect when he was crying. When Ju Gyeong advised Su Ho, ‘I got here right here to offer you a hug,’ I choked up although I already knew the entire strains within the scene.”

One other scene she picked was the half in episode 13 the place Lee Su Ho finds Lim Ju Gyeong on the comedian e-book retailer and provides her a heat hug. “I needed Ju Gyeong and Su Ho to be particular to one another in that they might perceive one another’s hardships and defend one another with out having to say it in phrases. I believe the 2 scenes portrayed that sort of relationship very nicely. I believe it’s extra memorable as a result of the 2 actors did an excellent job with the appearing and the director painted the scene in a heartwarming approach.”

Lastly, the screenwriter shared a message of gratitude for the drama’s actors and viewers. “As a result of the unique work was so tremendously cherished, I anxious about whether or not the viewers would have that a lot affection for the drama as nicely, however [despite my worries], they confirmed a number of love and curiosity in it. Thanks a lot for supporting ‘True Magnificence’ till the top,” she stated.

To the actors, she expressed, “You labored so laborious filming for the reason that scorching summer season till the freezing winter from day to nighttime. I’d prefer to share my thanks, and as a viewer, I watched each episode whereas feeling impressed and touched by the appearing. I used to be comfortable to have been in a position to start and wrap up this mission with such wonderful actors.”

