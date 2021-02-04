General News

"True Magnificence" Sees Slight Rise In Viewership Ratings As "Run On" Stays Consistent

February 4, 2021
“True Magnificence” noticed a slight rise in scores with its penultimate episode!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the February 3 episode of the tvN drama recorded common nationwide scores of 4.579 p.c, a slight improve in comparison with final week‘s 4.125 p.c.

On JTBC, “Run On” recorded scores of three.1 p.c, much like final week.

KBS is at present not airing dramas on this time slot after “Cheat on Me If You Can” wrapped up final week. Will probably be changed by Kim Younger Kwang and Choi Kang Hee‘s “Good day, Me!” beginning on February 17.

