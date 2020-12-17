“True Magnificence” Shares Glimpse Of Moon Ga Young As Game Character And Dancer

tvN’s “True Magnificence” shared new stills of Moon Ga Young forward of the upcoming episode!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by way of love.

Moon Ga Young is receiving reward as her immaculate appearing as each the make-up “goddess” Lim Ju Gyeong and bare-faced magnificence Lim Ju Gyeong. The actress faithfully portrayed the unhappy previous of Lim Ju Gyeong as an outsider who was teased for her seems in addition to the hilarious clumsiness of the character. Viewers are eager to see extra scenes of Moon Ga younger as Lim Ju Gyeong and the way else she’s going to synchronize with the webtoon character.

On December 16, the drama launched new stills of Lim Ju Gyeong in varied outfits. In a pair images, she seems like a recreation character in flashy armor, and he or she leaps up into the air with a decided expression. She’s gripping onto a protracted and harmful weapon, and viewers are eager to seek out out why she has all of a sudden changed into a warrior goddess.

In different images, Lim Ju Gyeong transforms right into a dancer. She’s carrying what seems like a college uniform, and though her expression is stiff, she seems extra imposing than ever. She’s able to dominate the stage, and expectations are excessive for her distinctive moments within the upcoming episode.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Within the episode that airs immediately (December 16), viewers will be capable to see a brand new aspect of Moon Ga Young that has by no means been seen earlier than. She is going to ship nice vitality to everybody along with her passionate, refreshing efficiency, and he or she may even show good motion scenes. Please look ahead to watching her nice appearing in ‘True Magnificence.’”

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” will air on December 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

