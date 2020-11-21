“True Magnificence” Star Hwang In Yeob Talks About Chemistry With Moon Ga Young And Cha Eun Woo, How He Resembles His Character, And More

Forward of the premiere of tvN’s “True Magnificence,” Hwang In Yeob dished on his character and his expertise filming the drama!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a couple of lady named Lim Ju Gyeong (performed by Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will star within the drama as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked pupil together with his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

“True Magnificence” marks Hwang In Yeob’s very first time enjoying a number one position, and the actor couldn’t comprise his pleasure as he spoke concerning the drama.

“A yr in the past, I first noticed in an article that ‘True Magnificence’ could be tailored right into a drama, and I assumed to myself, ‘How nice wouldn’t it be if I could possibly be on this drama?’” he recalled. “Fortunately, the chance to audition got here my approach, and I ended up really with the ability to play the cool character of Han Search engine optimisation Jun. I’m extraordinarily delighted, and it looks like a dream.”

“I’m appearing fortunately,” he went on. “As many individuals are trying ahead to the drama with love and curiosity, I’m working onerous to do my highest and present good issues.”

Describing his character, Hwang In Yeob remarked, “Search engine optimisation Jun could be very fashionable, and he seems tough and rebellious on the skin, however he’s really a really warm-hearted and thoughtful man. He’s a personality that you just simply can’t hate, and he exhibits new and various charms relying on whom he’s interacting with.”

When requested whether or not his real-life character resembled that of Han Search engine optimisation Jun, the actor replied, “I believe my degree of synchronization with Han Search engine optimisation Jun is 50 p.c. We’re comparable in the way in which that I, like Search engine optimisation Jun, have a chilly and sharp picture that makes me appear onerous to strategy, however I’m really the exact opposite. I snicker quite a bit, and I joke round quite a bit, and I’m the sort who likes to speak to different folks. I even have quite a lot of curiosity in style in actual life.”

As for the way he ready for the position, Hwang In Yeob shared, “He’s such a visually placing character that from head to toe, I apprehensive quite a bit about ‘What can I do to make myself Search engine optimisation Jun-esque?’ I’m at present working along with the stylist crew to attempt various things and determine what’s going to make me look extra like Han Search engine optimisation Jun whereas additionally suiting me personally.”

He continued, “Visible components apart, I’m additionally speaking to the director quite a bit and dealing onerous to attempt to painting Search engine optimisation Jun’s feelings nicely by my appearing.”

That’s not all that Hwang In Yeob’s accomplished to organize for the drama, nonetheless. The actor went on to disclose, “As a result of I wished to coolly painting Search engine optimisation Jun, I received a motorbike license in actual life, and I additionally took motion courses. I hope that you just’ll control Search engine optimisation Jun’s first entrance [in the drama], which lets you see all of those efforts repay in a single go.”

Hwang In Yeob additionally expressed full confidence in his chemistry with co-stars Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo.

“Since I’m a rookie actor, Ga Young and Eun Woo are very thoughtful and have been taking excellent care of me,” he stated. “That’s why I used to be capable of turn out to be shut with the 2 of them in a short time, and I’m actually having enjoyable appearing along with them.”

“As a result of we’ve all turn out to be very shut, we tease one another nearly every single day,” revealed the actor. “I believe that this type of real-life chemistry will shine by within the drama as nicely. I hope that you just’ll take note of the chemistry between the three of us.”

When requested about his targets as an actor, Hwang In Yeob shared, “I’d wish to turn out to be ‘an actor that folks repeatedly sit up for.’ I don’t suppose there’s any phrase that would make me happier than that.”

Lastly, he concluded, “In gentle of how a lot viewers are trying ahead to and ready for ‘True Magnificence,’ I’m doing my highest and dealing onerous throughout filming. I hope that you just’ll tune in to the primary episode on December 9 it doesn’t matter what. Thanks!”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

