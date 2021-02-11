“True Magnificence” Star Kang Min Ah Joins Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun In Upcoming Drama “Past Evil”

Kang Min Ah has formally joined the solid of JTBC’s upcoming drama “Past Evil”!

On February 11, H& Leisure introduced that the actress, who not too long ago stole hearts within the standard tvN drama “True Magnificence,” can be showing in “Past Evil” alongside Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun.

The upcoming drama is a psychological thriller about two males who’re prepared to interrupt guidelines and the regulation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they have to look deeper on the hidden sides of the folks concerned within the case, repeatedly asking themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Kang Min Ah will probably be enjoying the function of Kang Min Jung, a cheerful and trustworthy faculty scholar from the village of Manyang whose father owns the native grocery store. She is extraordinarily shut with Shin Ha Kyun’s character Lee Dong Shik, whom she grew up calling “Uncle” from a younger age. In spite of their shut relationship, Kang Min Jung manages to evade Lee Dong Shik’s line of sight as she goes about ingesting, dancing, and having a superb time throughout her faculty years.

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

