“True Magnificence” Teases Intriguing Love Triangles In Character Relationship Chart

tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” launched a relationship chart of the characters!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by means of love.

The manufacturing staff just lately launched a relationship chart centered round Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho, highlighting the small print of their romantic and familial relationships.

In the chart, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho every have an arrow pointing to the opposite, elevating anticipation for his or her romance story. On the similar time, Han Search engine optimisation Jun (Hwang In Yeob), an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart, seems to have emotions for Lim Ju Gyeong, whereas Kang Su Jin (Park Yoo Na), the gorgeous and clever “goddess” of Saebom Excessive College, has emotions for Lee Su Ho.

The connection between Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun additionally has a transparent “x” mark throughout the phrase “mates,” elevating questions on their relationship. Then again, Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin, who each have emotions for Lee Su Ho, are identified to be shut mates. Viewers are already extremely anticipating the connection between the 4 characters who will probably be mates and rivals in love.

Moreover, the chart additionally consists of particulars on the 4 characters’ households in addition to the opposite college students at Saebom Excessive College. In specific, Lim Ju Gyeong will present a hilarious and distinctive household chemistry together with her mom Hong Hyun Sook (Jang Hye Jin), father Lim Jae Pil (Park Ho San), older sister Lim Hee Gyeong (Im Se Mi), and youthful brother Lim Ju Younger (Kim Min Ki). Hong Hyun Sook and Lim Jae Pil will probably be a pair that goes backwards and forwards from having a harmonious relationship to encountering horrifying conditions, whereas Lim Ju Gyeong and Lim Ju Younger will present life like sibling chemistry.

Lee Su Ho’s household consists of his father Lee Joo Heon (Jung Joon Ho), and as a result of Lee Su Ho’s secret emotional wound, viewers are curious to find what may have occurred to the 2 characters. The drama will even painting the tales of Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s and Kang Su Jin’s households, which will even give off totally different vibes from Lim Ju Gyeong’s and Lee Su Ho’s households. Lastly, the chart reveals images of Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin’s shut pal Choi Soo Ah (Kang Min Ah) in addition to different Saebom Excessive College college students together with Yoo Tae Hoon (Lee Il Joon), Ahn Hyun Gyu (Lee Sang Jin), Kim Cho Rong (Lee Woo Jae), and Kim Si Hyun (Kim Hyun Ji).

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

