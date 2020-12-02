“True Magnificence” Webtoon Author Shares Her Thoughts On The Drama Adaptation And Casting

“True Magnificence” webtoon creator Yaongyi expressed her pleasure for the upcoming tvN drama adaptation!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon, the “True Magnificence” drama is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by means of love. Hwang In Yeob co-stars as Han Web optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart. The drama will probably be helmed by director Kim Sang Hyub, who labored on “Extraordinary You.”

A latest interview with the creator revealed that she was deeply moved to have her webtoon tailored right into a drama. Author Yaongyi shared, “The webtoon ‘True Magnificence’ is a narrative of how one particular person, who appears very completely different earlier than and after make-up, faces varied conditions and matures by means of that have.” She defined, “Due to this fact, I hope that the drama brings to life the expansion means of the webtoon’s important character Ju Gyeong.”

The creator additionally shared her satisfaction with the star-studded forged. She shared, “The actor I’m most anticipating is after all the actor of the primary character, Ju Gyeong, who I pour probably the most quantity of affection into.” She added, “I used to be actually completely satisfied to listen to that actress Moon Ga Younger had been forged, and I’m trying ahead to seeing how she’ll painting Ju Gyeong.”

When requested about what she focuses most on whereas producing the webtoon, creator Yaongyi replied, “Because of the nature of webtoons, whereas the content material is necessary, the visible facets are additionally necessary, so I pay probably the most consideration to the drawing high quality.” She added, “I believe it’s additionally necessary to naturally incorporate fashionable vogue and sweetness developments into the work, so I attempt to be delicate to the present developments.”

Lastly, the creator shared, “I’m additionally counting down the times until the premiere of ‘True Magnificence.’ Please proceed to indicate numerous curiosity within the webtoon and drama ‘True Magnificence.’”

The “True Magnificence” webtoon was serialized in 2018 and has amassed a complete of 4 billion views, having garnered recognition in international locations all around the world together with america, Japan, France, and extra. The webtoon will be learn on Naver Webtoon’s web site and cellular app.

The drama “True Magnificence” is slated to premiere on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

Within the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)