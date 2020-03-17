True story behind Netflix’s Lost Girls – what really happened to Mari Gilbert

Netflix has by no means been one to shrink back from a strong true crime drama, and their newest movie Lost Girls focuses on the suspected victims of the infamous Lengthy Island serial killer.

The sequence follows Mari Gilbert, who launches her personal investigation to discover her lacking daughter Shannan after the inaction of the police.

Her search leads to the invention of over a dozen murdered intercourse staff, and Mari turns into an advocate for homicide victims the world would fairly neglect.

However did this occur the identical method in actual life? And what happened to Mari Gilbert?

Right here’s all the things you want to learn about this heartbreaking Netflix true crime docudrama.

Who have been Shannan and Mari Gilbert?

Shannan Gilbert was working as an escort and disappeared after visiting a shopper in Might 2010. She was final seen working by way of the city of Oak Seashore within the early hours of the morning, banging on the entrance doorways of residences and making a panicked telephone name to 911.

Mari Gilbert did certainly change into an advocate for her daughter, and later that month the seek for Shannan led to the invention of 4 our bodies on Ocean Parkway in Lengthy Island, suggesting the work of a serial killer.

An extra six our bodies have been discovered off the parkway in March and April 2011, bringing the potential variety of victims up to ten. Nevertheless, not one of the stays have been discovered to be that of Shannan.

Shannan’s physique was ultimately present in a marsh in December 2011. Medical experts dominated that Shannan by accident drowned, and concluded “loss of life by misadventure”. Shannan’s household continued to consider she was murdered and organized an unbiased post-mortem with famed pathologist Dr Michael Baden which instructed she might have been strangled.

Regardless of the police ruling, Mari Gilbert and her different daughters continued to struggle to have the case reopened as a homicide investigation and sometimes appeared on tv discussing the case.

Is Lost Girls based mostly on a e-book?

Sure – the sequence is predicated on the nonfiction e-book Lost Girls by Robert Kolker, which recounts the hunt for the Lengthy Island serial killer in addition to the lives of 5 of his suspected victims.

Did they catch the Lengthy Island serial killer?

As of the movie’s launch in March 2020, the so-called Lengthy Island serial killer is but to be discovered or recognized.

He’s believed to be liable for the murders of at the least ten girls over twenty years and gained the identify after the our bodies have been discovered on the South Shore of Lengthy Island.

Nevertheless, the police nonetheless uphold that Shannan Gilbert’s loss of life shouldn’t be associated to the work of the Lengthy Island serial killer, regardless of her household’s perception that she was murdered.

What happened to Peter Hackett?

As proven within the movie, Dr Peter Hackett known as Mari Gilbert telling her he had taken Shannan in and given her treatment, solely to ring up later and deny assembly Shannan and even calling Mari. Nevertheless, investigators did discover that telephone information confirmed Hackett did certainly ring Mari twice.

Police have revealed that Hackett wasn’t handled as a suspect within the case and that he had a historical past of inserting himself into main occasions.

Mari Gilbert filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit in opposition to Hackett, claiming that the medication Hackett had supposedly administered to her facilitated her loss of life. Hackett denied treating Shannan and the lawsuit was dismissed in 2018.

Peter Hackett now lives in Florida and has refused a number of interview requests over Shannan’s loss of life.

What happened to Mari Gilbert?

Mari Gilbert was stabbed to loss of life by her schizophrenic daughter Sarra in July 2016. Sarra’s psychological well being struggles are referenced all through the movie, and it’s believed Mari tried to intervene after Sarra skilled a psychotic episode after going off her treatment.

Sarra was charged with second-degree homicide and sentenced to 25 years in jail in August 2017.

Mari’s different daughter Sherre Gilbert continues to struggle for justice for Shannan.

Lost Girls is obtainable to stream on Friday 20th March.