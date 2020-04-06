True story behind Quiz, Charles Ingram’s cough and the Who Wants to be a Millionare scandal

ITV have dramatised the notorious coughing scandal that rocked its personal flagship quiz present Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? throughout the early Noughties.

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen performs the so-called ‘Coughing Main’ Charles Ingram, Sian Clifford performs his spouse Diana Ingram, and Michael Sheen performs quiz present host Chris Tarrant.

However what was the real-life story behind the scandal? Learn on for all the pieces you want to learn about the historical past behind Quiz.

Who have been Charles and Diana Ingram?

Main Charles Ingram and his spouse, Diana Ingram, are a married couple with three youngsters, and each have been convicted of making an attempt steal a million kilos by deception on the ITV quiz present Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, alongside confederate Tecwen Whittock.

Charles was a military main till he was pressured to resign his fee in 2003.

Earlier than Charles appeared on the present in September 2001, Diana and her brother, Adrian Pollock, have been each big followers of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, offered by Chris Tarrant. At one stage throughout 1999, the present was watched by a third of the British inhabitants.

Diana and Adrian have been each decided to seem as contestants – Adrian even constructed a reproduction “quickest finger” machine to practise on, and Diana began collating a ebook with recommendations on how to get onto the present.

Each siblings ultimately appeared individually in the contestant chair, and every received £32,000 on the present.

When was Charles Ingram on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Did he cheat?

Main Charles Ingram appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on the ninth and 10th September 2001 (simply earlier than 9/11 in the US), and he went on to win the grand prize.

His efficiency was stunning in some ways, not least as a result of he appeared to hold altering his thoughts to the appropriate reply at the final minute. For one query the place the appropriate reply was the singer Craig David, Charles initially stated that he had by no means heard of him – earlier than switching to Craig David.

Discussing Charles Ingram’s efficiency on the present, Quiz author James Graham completely instructed RadioTimes.com: “He behaved fairly surprisingly in that chair, he performed the recreation like nobody has ever performed that recreation earlier than, and I nonetheless watch it and go, ‘What are you doing? Why are you satisfied that it’s one factor, and then you definitely change your thoughts to one other reply?’

“He [Charles Ingram] would argue it’s one among the techniques that Diana wrote about in her ebook, that it’s very helpful technique to be actually entertaining, as a result of they [the Ingrams] believed that the producers would offer you simpler questions in case you have been a actually massive, good character.

“And one other technique was that you just had to management the tempo, so Chris Tarrant is making an attempt to get you to reply at a sure tempo, and that what Charles was doing was to attempt to take management of that and use it to create some considering time. Which will be true, that will not be true, however I settle for that everyone at the time thought that he was behaving actually surprisingly.”

At this time, many individuals have seen clips of the efficiency on YouTube, or whereas watching Martin Bashir’s 2003 documentary Main Fraud – throughout which you’ll be able to hear Tecwen Whittock coughing and allegedly alerting Charles to the proper solutions.

Graham, who has met the real-life Ingram’s, stated, “I actually liked assembly them, as a result of they have been so iconic in my head, having watched that YouTube clip of the Main’s efficiency so many instances, and then you definitely meet them and they out of the blue grow to be three dimensional.”

Was the ‘Coughing Main’ Charles Ingram harmless?

The Ingrams and alleged confederate Whittock have been discovered responsible on seventh April 2003, following a trial at Southwark Crown Courtroom the place they have been defended by Sonia Woodley QC.

To today, the Ingrams have publicly maintained their innocence.

Fleabag actress Sian Clifford, who performs Diana Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, stated throughout a press occasion that she believed that the Ingram trial in the early Noughties was an “open and shut case”.

Graham instructed RadioTimes.com, “I keep in mind seeing that trial unfold once I was a scholar up at Hull college once I was 18,19, and watching the documentary the Martin Bashir documentary Main Fraud after they have been discovered responsible, and was simply utterly captivated by simply the thought of mainly a theft however of a recreation present, a million kilos in entrance of a reside studio viewers and TV cameras, and simply the audacity of that I believed was so unbelievable.

“And I believed, in all probability like the remainder of the nation nonetheless does that… they have been utterly responsible.”

Nevertheless, Graham has instructed RadioTimes.com that he has “doubts” about the jury’s findings, pointing, for instance, to ITV’s “manipulat[ion]” of the episode recording so as to isolate the coughs for the jury. That very same model (with the very loud, remoted coughs) is the one which the inhabitants has additionally watched and heard in numerous documentaries and collection.

“There have been so many issues that I discovered extraordinary about the case that don’t make sense,” Graham stated. “The truth that the three of them had by no means met, the Ingrams and Tecwen Whittock, [they] had by no means spent any time in a room with one another, and solely had one telephone name that lasted eight minutes, as followers of the present who found they have been gonna be on the similar programme collectively.

“The truth that he [Whittock] has a recognized cough, he has an asthmatic situation that he can’t management. Would you decide somebody who has an uncontrollable cough to cough at particular moments, throughout a actually tense recreation present? Perhaps you wouldn’t.”

What occurred to Charles and Diana Ingram after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Discussing the aftermath of the TV look and trial, Graham stated that “the affect on their [the Ingrams’] life and their household was extraordinary”.

He continued, “They misplaced their fame, the Main was kicked out of the military, they went bankrupt I feel – I feel now they’ve been made bankrupt 4 instances. You would possibly argue that the scale of that, on condition that essentiality it’s a recreation present, no person died, there aren’t any murderers on this story, I query the scale of the affect on their lives, in contrast to the crime.”

Sian Clifford instructed members of the press that “it wasn’t arduous to empathise” with the real-life Charles and Diana Ingram.

“You don’t want to dig very deep to discover out what occurred to them,” she stated. “I imply, they have been persecuted and harassed by the press but in addition by the public, their pet animals have been all attacked, their canine was killed, I imply it’s fairly ugly. Their youngsters have been bullied a lot they’d take them out of college.

“It’s fairly excessive, and so it wasn’t arduous to empathise, truthfully. [It was] fairly tough going, and you see a lot extra of that a part of the story in the episode three. It’s very focussed on the household, and it was actually emotional for me to watch it, it was actually emotional for us to movie these scenes. Yeah, it’s fairly surprising.”

Quiz will start on Monday 13th April at 9pm on ITV

