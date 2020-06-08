True story behind the disappearance of Peter Falconio as his whereabouts remain a mystery

Some information tales seize the public’s creativeness in an all-consuming means.

Many will bear in mind the case of Peter Falconio, a British backpacker who went lacking in 2001 whereas on the vacation of a lifetime with his girlfriend Joanne Lees. They had been coming to the finish of their travels, and had been driving by way of the Australian outback when Peter was final seen.

As Homicide in the Outback: the Falconio and Lees Mystery prepares to re-examine the proof on this case, right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to learn about Falconio and the true story behind his whereabouts.

Who was Peter Falconio?

Peter Falconio was a 28-year-old from Hepworth in West Yorkshire, one of 4 brothers, whose disappearance in the Australian outback made headlines all spherical the world in 2001. He was coming to the finish of a tremendous world the spherical journey, which had included nations like Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Nepal.

Falconio was travelling with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees. They first met at a nightclub in 1996 they usually lived collectively whereas he studied at Brighton College.

What occurred to Peter Falconio?

The one model of occasions out there is from Joanne Lees. She says that on the 14th July 2001, whereas travelling by way of the Australian outback, she flagged down a truck on a quiet half of the Stuart Freeway in Central Australia. She claims she had been hiding in lengthy grass after she and Falconio had been attacked on the highway by one other driver, who inspired them to drag over, claiming there was one thing mistaken with their van.

Lees believed Falconio had been shot when he and the driver went to look at the again of the automobile, however she had been in a position to escape their attacker when he was distracted. Though Bradley John Murdoch has been charged with Peter’s homicide, a physique has by no means been discovered.

Each Falconio and Lees’ households had been reportedly anxious about the couple travelling by way of the outback after stories of assaults on backpackers.

