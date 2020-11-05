‘True to the Game 2’ Soundtrack with Future, Trippie Redd Drops Nov. 6

The soundtrack for “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story” will drop on Nov. 6 alongside the movie’s theatrical launch in choose cinemas.

Future, Trippie Redd, Burna Boy and Waka Flocka Flame are amongst the rappers that lent their abilities to songs on the film’s soundtrack. Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley function government producers for the undertaking.

Different artists and collaborations concerned embrace Jeremiah that includes OT Genesis, London on Da Monitor & Derez De’Shon, Manny World that includes WC Kil, Rotimi, YK Osiris, Fabolous, Wheezy Beatz | Fly Man Tan, Jorge Almir, Dej Loaf that includes Nicole Bus and Dave East, Dragon/Queen, Freeway and Tamar Braxton.

Earlier this 12 months, Braxton’s “Loopy Type of Love” launched as the first single off of the soundtrack, and an accompanying music video dropped on April 27. The Dej Loaf monitor, titled “Star” and launched in October, served as one other promotional launch forward of the film’s upcoming premiere date. Each can be found on streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

“True to the Game 2” follows up with the franchise’s characters a 12 months after the occasions of the first movie unfolded. Gena, performed by Erica Peeples, makes an attempt to depart her life in Philadelphia behind by changing into a journalist on task in Los Angeles. However the demise of her former love curiosity in the earlier film will not be with out its penalties; somebody’s actions to avenge his demise lead to a battle between two crews.

Each Waka Flocka Flame and Tamar Braxton, who’re on the soundtrack, additionally make appearances throughout the movie.

It additionally stars Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Jeremy Meeks and Lil Mama. Numerous theaters nationwide will display “True to the Game 2,” with the full record obtainable on the film’s web site. Watch the film’s trailer beneath:

