Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Election Win, but Still Refuses to Concede

Over per week after the presidential election was referred to as for Joe Biden by all main information organizations, President Donald Trump has acknowledged Biden’s victory – but nonetheless refuses to concede. In a collection of tweets on Sunday morning, Trump continued his claims that the election was rigged, citing the media and defective election gear.

“He received as a result of the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted above a put up from Watters’ World claiming that Biden didn’t “earn” the election. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned firm, Dominion, with a foul popularity & bum gear that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I received by loads!), the Faux & Silent Media, & extra!”

He received as a result of the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned firm, Dominion, with a foul popularity & bum gear that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I received by loads!), the Faux & Silent Media, & extra! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Though Trump’s assertion of “He received” is important, the claims of election fraud that adopted made it clear that he has no plans to concede. Trump additionally referred to as mail-in voting “a sick joke,” alleging that the Democratic get together was stealing votes. “The entire mechanical ‘glitches’ that occurred on Election Night time had been actually THEM getting caught making an attempt to steal votes. They succeeded lots, nevertheless, with out getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”

The entire mechanical “glitches” that occurred on Election Night time had been actually THEM getting caught making an attempt to steal votes. They succeeded lots, nevertheless, with out getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Afterward, Trump contended that Biden “solely received within the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” including: “I concede NOTHING!” All three tweets had been flagged by Twitter for false info, with the tag saying, “This declare about election fraud is disputed.”

He solely received within the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have now a good distance to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

There has nonetheless not been a proper acknowledgement by Trump’s administration of Biden’s victory, inflicting a delay within the transition effort. To ensure that the transition to start, the administrator of the Normal Providers Administration should concern a letter of ascertainment that can permit Biden and his workforce entry to funds and use of presidency workplaces. Regardless of this, Biden has carried on with the transition himself, starting to construct his workforce by naming Ron Klain as his White Home Chief of Employees.

At a press convention on Tuesday, Biden mentioned Trump’s refusal to concede is an “embarrassment,” including that the transition to the Biden administration is “effectively underneath method.”