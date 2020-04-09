Trump administration to deploy Border Patrol officers to sanctuary cities

The Trump administration will deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 10 so-called sanctuary cities throughout the nation, a senior official with the Division of Homeland Safety stated Friday.

The choice to deploy the officers comes after the administration has not too long ago repeatedly focused sanctuary cities that restrict cooperation with immigration enforcement authorities.

The Customs and Border Safety officers had been being despatched to work with ICE in these cities from February to Could to “improve integrity of the immigration system, shield public security, and strengthen our nationwide safety,” the official stated.

CBP sometimes detains folks alongside the border, at airports and ports of entry, and has broader authority when working inside 100 miles of a U.S. border, whereas ICE conducts immigration arrests in the remainder of the nation.

Appearing ICE Director Matthew Albence stated in assertion that in “jurisdictions the place we’re not allowed to assume custody” of immigrants from jail, their immigration officers had been “pressured to make at-large arrests” of immigrants who had been “launched into communities.”

“When sanctuary cities launch these criminals again to the road, it will increase the prevalence of preventable crimes, and extra importantly, preventable victims,” he stated.

A senior DHS official stated the cities focused within the deployment had been New York Metropolis, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey. The deployment will run from February to Could, in accordance to the official.

Information of the deployment was first reported by The New York Occasions.

A DHS official stated that CBP brokers and officers within the deployment come from completely different sectors and that some have been skilled in tactical operations.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration sued New Jersey and the county in Washington state that encompasses Seattle, claiming their governments are flouting federal immigration legislation by native sanctuary insurance policies.

The swimsuit in opposition to New Jersey represented the primary time the federal authorities has sued a state over its coverage of limiting help to federal immigration authorities.

The Justice Division was additionally in search of to halt a current native coverage in King County, Washington’s most populous county, which prevents ICE from utilizing a county airport for deportation flights.

That announcement got here per week after the administration introduced that it was suspending enrollment in International Entry and different Trusted Traveler Applications for New Yorkers. A day earlier, on Feb. 4, Trump criticized “New York’s sanctuary insurance policies” in his State of the Union deal with.

Naureen Shah, a senior coverage and advocacy counsel on immigrants’ rights on the American Civil Liberties Union, stated in an announcement that the deployment choice was “retaliation in opposition to native governments for refusing to do the administration’s bidding.”

“It’s going to put lives in danger by additional militarizing our streets,” Shah stated. “Native governments shouldn’t face reprisals for specializing in neighborhood wants and utilizing taxpayer cash responsibly, as a substitute of serving to to deport and detain neighborhood members.”

“For 3 years, the administration has systematically empowered and expanded Customs and Border Safety’s authority, together with by ramping up CBP’s price range,” she stated. “Now, far past the border, CBP brokers try to circumvent native legislation enforcement to police the nation with zero accountability. Deploying CBP brokers into cities is a harmful and wasteful use of assets that primarily harms communities of coloration.”