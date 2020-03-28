General News

Trump and Cuomo clash as president weighs New York quarantine

March 28, 2020
  • Trump: ‘There’s an opportunity we’ll do a quarantine, momentary’
  • New York governor blind to president’s conceivable plan

Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump as quickly as as soon as extra clashed of their coping with of the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday, with New York’s governor saying he was as soon as unaware the president was as soon as weighing a regional quarantine.

