Trump Announces He Will Demand Supreme Court Stop Vote Counting

Talking to supporters at 2:20 a.m. Japanese from the White Home, President Trump falsely claimed victory within the presidential election and mentioned that he would demand the U.S. Supreme Court cease counting votes.

He first kicked off his speech by baselessly claiming that Republican voters had been being disenfranchised.

“Hundreds of thousands and tens of millions of individuals voted for us tonight, and a really unhappy group of individuals is making an attempt to disenfranchise that group of individuals, and we gained’t stand for it,” he mentioned. “We won’t stand for it.”

Trump continued that he was “profitable all the pieces, and swiftly it was simply referred to as off.” Calling the outcomes up to now “phenomenal,” he indicated that he had been getting ready to have a good time victory Tuesday night time.

“Actually, we had been simply all set to get exterior and simply have a good time one thing that was so lovely, so good, such a vote, so successful,” he mentioned.

Regardless of the race nonetheless being too early to name, the President nonetheless tried to declare himself the winner and threatened to enact court docket motion to halt additional ballots from being counted.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump falsely asserted. “So our aim now could be to make sure the integrity, for the great of this nation — it is a very huge second, it is a main fraud on our nation. We would like the regulation for use in a correct method, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We would like all voting to cease. We don’t need them to seek out any ballots at 4 o’clock within the morning and add them to the record. It’s a really unhappy second.”

However delays within the depend have lengthy been anticipated as a result of inflow of mail-in ballots this yr, amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic that has saved tens of millions of People from visiting the polls in individual.

Trump spent most of his remaining time on the podium insisting that he was forward in various races, claiming with no proof that it was “clear” he had gained Georgia and North Carolina, when no main information shops had referred to as the leads to both state.

On NBC Information, Savannah Guthrie interjected to fact-check his assertion, reminding viewers that no victories have been declared in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Vice President Mike Pence then took the stage to say that he believes Trump is “on the highway to victory and we’ll make America nice once more, once more.”

Trump had tweeted at 12:45 a.m. Japanese that he could be making a press release: “A giant WIN!” He adopted that with one other tweet containing the unsubstantiated accusation that Democrats had been making an attempt to “making an attempt to STEAL the Election,” which Twitter and Fb each flagged as “deceptive about an election or different civic course of.” Fb famous on Trump’s equivalent publish to its platform that “remaining outcomes could also be completely different from preliminary vote counts, as poll counting will proceed for days or even weeks.”

The race to 270 electoral votes has so far been too early to name. The Related Press has referred to as various states, although many outcomes won’t be decided till Wednesday or later. Amongst key swing states, Trump has been declared the winner in Florida, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, whereas Biden has been declared the winner in Minnesota, New Hampshire and Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. However delays have been anticipated, as a result of inflow of mail-in ballots this yr because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, which has saved tens of millions of People from visiting the polls in individual.

Biden addressed supporters late Tuesday night time exterior the Chase Heart in Wilmington, Del., telling them to “maintain the religion.”

“We imagine we’re on observe to win this election,” he mentioned. “It ain’t over till each poll is counted… however we’re feeling good about the place we’re.”

Biden added that it was not his place nor Trump’s place to declare the winner of the election.

“That’s the choice of the American folks,” he mentioned.