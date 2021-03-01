Trump at CPAC Says He May Run for President in 2024

Former President Trump stated Sunday that he could run for president a 3rd time in 2024, and stated the Supreme Court docket “ought to be ashamed of themselves” for refusing to overturn President Biden’s victory.

Trump spoke for effectively over an hour, after arriving greater than an hour late, at the Conservative Political Motion Convention in Orlando, Fla. He stated that Republicans ought to be part of collectively to guarantee that the Democrats lose the presidency “decisively.”

“Really they simply misplaced the White Home,” he stated, recycling the lie that spurred an armed mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, main to 5 deaths and Trump’s second impeachment. “Who is aware of, I could even resolve to beat them for a 3rd time.”

Trump additionally attacked the Supreme Court docket, which refused to listen to election challenges from Trump and from Republican attorneys normal.

“This election was rigged,” he stated. “And the Supreme Court docket and different courts didn’t wish to do something about it.”

The group at the Hyatt Regency Orlando then chanted “You received.” Trump stated the Supreme Court docket “ought to be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve accomplished to our nation… They didn’t have the center or the braveness to make the best determination.”

Whether or not he runs for president once more or not, he stated he would marketing campaign for “robust” Republican candidates in the midterms. He additionally listed off the names of all 17 Republican Home and Senate members who voted for his impeachment and conviction on a cost of inciting an rebellion.

“Eliminate ’em all,” he stated.

He stated he had no intention of launching a brand new political social gathering, saying that may cut up the conservative vote. “We have now the Republican Celebration,” he stated.

Trump has been retaining a low profile at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, having no entry to his Twitter account. A lot of the speech consisted of previous marketing campaign riffs, together with complaints about wind energy.

He additionally launched an assault on trans athletes. “We should defend the integrity of ladies’s sports activities,” he stated, in one of many greatest applause traces of the speech. The Biden administration final week withdrew a Trump-era authorized opinion arguing that pupil athletes should be “biologically feminine” to take part in girls’s sports activities.

Earlier than the speech, Trump received an unscientific straw ballot of the attendees, with 55% saying they’d vote for him in the 2024 major. Solely 68% of the attendees stated he ought to run once more, with 32% saying he shouldn’t.