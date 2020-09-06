Trump Attacks Laurene Powell Jobs for Atlantic Story

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire enterprise government and widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, on account of her majority stake in The Atlantic.

“Steve Jobs wouldn’t be glad that his spouse is losing cash he left her on a failing Radical Left Journal that’s run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE,” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning. “Name her, write her, let her know the way you’re feeling!!!”

The president’s feedback come after The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed an article on Thursday reporting that Trump known as American veterans who died in battle “suckers” and “losers.” The piece additionally experiences that Trump requested for wounded veterans to be ignored of army parades and divulges a number of derogatory feedback he made about army service members.

The article cites 4 nameless sources, and a few elements have been confirmed by Fox Information correspondent Jennifer Griffin and CNN, although Trump denies the report is correct. He’s known as for Fox Information to fireside Griffin following her feedback on the Atlantic article.

Trump quote tweeted conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who insinuated that Jobs had an ulterior motive within the Atlantic article after she donated $500,00 to Joe Biden’s presidential marketing campaign.

After her husband’s demise, Jobs based The Emerson Collective, a corporation for social change, schooling, immigration reform and media advocacy. In 2017, the corporate purchased a significant stake in The Atlantic.

The Atlantic article is the most recent in Trump’s frequent assaults on the media. On Sunday, he additionally threatened to tug funding from faculties that used The New York Instances’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Venture,” which examined slavery within the U.S., in curriculums.