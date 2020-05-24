Trump Calls for Investigation Into Joe Scarborough Murder Conspiracy – Variety

On Saturday, President Trump known as for an investigation into an unfounded conspiracy concept about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and the demise of a former worker.

Trump’s two Saturday tweets adopted earlier posts in Might in regards to the baseless concept that Scarborough was concerned with the 2001 demise of Lori Bolterstein Klausutis, who labored for him when he was a U.S. Consultant from Florida.

“When will they open a Chilly Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with homicide? Some individuals assume so. Why did he go away Congress so quietly and rapidly? Isn’t it apparent? What’s taking place now? A complete nut job!” Trump tweeted on Might 12.

Klausutis labored in considered one of Scarborough’s places of work in Fort Walton, Fla., as a constituent companies coordinator. She died unexpectedly at 28, and an post-mortem revealed it was resulting from an undiagnosed coronary heart situation that prompted her to go out and hit her head, which was the reason for demise. Florida police dominated that her demise was an accident and there was no foul play concerned.

Scarborough had introduced he was leaving workplace one month earlier than Klausutis’ demise, which Trump identified on Saturday as suspicious.

“A blow to her head? Physique discovered below his desk? Left Congress immediately? Massive subject of debate in Florida…and he’s a Nut Job (with unhealthy scores). Maintain digging, use forensic geniuses!” Trump tweeted.

Trump additional offers credit score to the conspiracy concept by calling for “forensic geniuses” and saying he thinks there’s extra to the story.

“Lots of curiosity on this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a younger marathon runner simply occurred to faint in his workplace, hit her head on his desk & die? I’d assume there may be much more to this story than that? An affair? What in regards to the so-called investigator?” he tweeted on Saturday.

CNN host Anderson Cooper known as Trump’s claims “totally heartless” to the Klausutis household. Mika Brezinski, Scarborough’s spouse and MSNBC co-host, mentioned Trump was a “sick particular person” for pushing the conspiracy concept and known as for Twitter to take his posts down.