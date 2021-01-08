Trump Calls for ‘Orderly’ Transition After Capitol Riot

President Donald Trump referred to as for an “orderly” transition of energy to a brand new administration on Thursday, sooner or later after his supporters attacked the Capitol constructing, ransacked places of work and clashed with police.

Trump launched a two-minute video on Twitter, providing his first concession of the election he misplaced greater than two months in the past.

“Now Congress has licensed the outcomes,” he stated. “A brand new administration shall be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to making sure a clean, orderly and seamless transition of energy. This second calls for therapeutic and reconciliation.”

Trump additionally referred to as the riot “a heinous assault” on the Capitol and stated violators can be prosecuted. The assault got here after he whipped up his supporters with claims that the election had been stolen. He additionally stated he would “by no means” concede.

“We’re going stroll all the way down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our courageous senators, and congressmen and girls,” he stated on Wednesday. “We’re in all probability not going to be cheering a lot for a few of them since you’ll by no means take again our nation with weak spot. It’s a must to present energy, and it’s a must to be sturdy.”

At the least 4 individuals died within the ensuing conflict with Capitol police, together with a girl who was shot within the chest by a police officer contained in the Capitol constructing. Greater than 50 officers have been additionally injured, and police made greater than 60 arrests for gun possession, curfew violations and illegal entry into the constructing.

CNN additionally reported {that a} Capitol Police officer died on Thursday from accidents suffered within the assault, however the Capitol Police denied that report in an announcement to the Related Press. The police had earlier stated that two officers have been hospitalized.

In a video launched on Wednesday afternoon, Trump urged the rioters to go dwelling, but in addition stated “We love you, you’re very particular.”

He later justified the violence in a tweet, saying, “These are the issues and occasions that occur when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.” The tweet was taken down and Trump’s account was frozen for 12 hours.

The remarks echoed Trump’s feedback after the violent white nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va., wherein he initially stated there have been “very effective individuals” on each side — solely to difficulty a extra forceful condemnation after intense backlash to his preliminary feedback.

In his remarks on Thursday, Trump stated he was “outraged” by the mayhem on the constructing.

“To those that engaged within the acts of violence and destruction, you don’t characterize our nation, and to those that broke the regulation, you’ll pay,” Trump stated. “We’ve simply been via an intense election and feelings are excessive. However now tempers should be cooled and calm should be restored.”

Trump’s video got here as Congressional Democrats have been threatening to question him if the Cupboard didn’t take away him by way of the twenty fifth Modification.