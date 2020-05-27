Trump Celebrates Major Layoffs at The Atlantic in ‘Pretend Information’ Rant – Variety

In a sequence of tweets slamming “faux information” on Tuesday night time, President Trump celebrated the foremost layoffs at The Atlantic that have been introduced final week.

“Nice Information: The boring however very nasty journal, The Atlantic, is quickly failing, taking place the tubes, and has simply been compelled to announce it’s shedding at least 20% of its workers in order to limp into the longer term. It is a powerful time to be in the Pretend New Enterprise!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s assault on The Atlantic comes after the politics and tradition information website printed an article titled “The Malignant Cruelty of Donald Trump” on Tuesday afternoon. The piece, by contributing author Peter Wehner, examined the conspiracy theories peddled by Trump through the years, together with the baseless hypothesis that Joe Scarborough murdered a former worker.

Wehner responded to Trump’s tweet, supposing his article was what triggered Trump’s response.

Final week, The Atlantic introduced that 68 workers could be laid off, representing 17% of the entire workers, because the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the corporate’s in-person occasions income. In a memo, chairman David Bradley additionally mentioned that executives could be taking pay cuts and that subscribers have really elevated since September.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic journal, additionally responded to Trump’s tweet, saying that the corporate’s viewers “has by no means been greater.”

Trump additionally took a swipe at The New York Occasions, saying its Pulitzer Prize for the worldwide report of the Russian collusion investigation must be revoked.

The president’s rant got here after Twitter utilized a warning label to his tweets for the primary time. The social media firm flagged Trump’s posts about how mail-in ballots would rig the 2020 election as deceptive. Trump blasted Twitter for “interfering” with the election, in addition to criticizing its fact-checking course of that makes use of CNN and the Washington Publish.

The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its completely flawed protection of the unlawful Russia Witch Hunt, does its analysis as follows: Consider absolutely the worst issues you’ll be able to say about Donald J. Trump, faux there are sources, and simply say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Could 27, 2020