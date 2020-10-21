Trump Cuts Short ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Then Teases Lesley Stahl

President Donald Trump has accomplished two interviews for “60 Minutes” with its veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl. The third, because it seems, could possibly be the final.

Trump lower quick an interview with Stahl Tuesday on the White Home that was being taped for presentation on the CBS Information program this Sunday, in response to an individual aware of the matter, confirming studies posted earlier on Twitter. The president subsequently posted a clip of Stahl on the White Home as we speak, noting that she was not carrying a masks, after which, in a second tweet, recommended he would possibly make obtainable a tape of his alternate with Stahl earlier than “60 Minutes” airs this weekend.

The particular person aware of the scenario famous that the picture tweeted by Trump was taken instantly after the interview with the CBS staff, all of whom had been examined for coronavirus. Stahl was carrying a masks main into her interview with the president, this particular person mentioned. The White Home had beforehand agreed its tape the interview can be used for archival functions solely. A consultant for “60 Minutes” declined to make producers obtainable for rapid remark.

Stahl, who recovered from an an infection of coronavirus earlier this 12 months, interviewed Trump proper after he gained election to the Oval Workplace, and once more throughout his presidency – each for “60 Minutes.” The CBS newsmagazine has already introduced its plans to current interviews with each candidates within the 2020 race for the White Home, in addition to the candidates for Vice President – one thing it normally does in every presidential election cycle.

Trump had been slated to participate in a phase with Vice-President Mike Pence, however didn’t accomplish that, in response to the particular person aware of the matter.

The president has in current days been verbally assailing many journalists by way of social media — notably those that are concerned with interviewing him for occasions associated to the election. Trump has made derogatory remarks about NBC Information Kirsten Welker, who is anticipated to average a second presidential debate later this week between Trump and challenger Joe Biden. His marketing campaign impugned NBC Information’ Savannah Guthrie final week after she moderated a city corridor occasion with him in Miami.

Later within the day, at a rally in Erie, Penn., Trump once more attacked the newsmagazine present. “Oh, and you need to watch, you need to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You’ll get such a kick out of it. You’re gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl’s not gonna be blissful.”