Trump Decries ‘Political Censorship’ in Farewell Video

President Trump gave a prolonged recitation of his administration’s achievements and decried “political censorship” and “blacklisting” in a farewell handle posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

Trump was banned from Fb and Twitter in the wake of his supporters’ assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. His private account on YouTube has additionally been suspended, although Trump remains to be capable of submit movies on the official White Home account.

The president has since complained that he was being censored. Within the farewell video, posted on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump argued that sustaining a “shared nationwide identification” and heritage is important to continued nationwide greatness.

“Provided that we neglect who we’re, and the way we obtained right here, might we ever permit political censorship and blacklisting to happen in America,” Trump stated. “In America, we don’t insist on absolute conformity or implement inflexible orthodoxies and punitive speech codes. We simply don’t do this. America shouldn’t be a timid nation of tame souls who should be sheltered and shielded from these with whom we disagree. That’s not who we’re.”

Trump has beforehand known as for the firing of NFL gamers who take a knee throughout the nationwide anthem. He has additionally repeatedly known as for firings of journalists, together with Jennifer Griffin of Fox Information and Katy Tur and Chuck Todd of NBC. As well as, he has used the levers of energy to attempt to hurt Amazon, whose CEO, Jeff Bezos, owns the Washington Put up, which Trump has repeatedly criticized. His administration additionally sought to dam AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, which owns CNN, after which urged that supporters boycott AT&T to punish CNN for its protection.

Within the handle, Trump didn’t check with Biden by identify. However he did acknowledge {that a} “new administration” would take over at midday on Wednesday, and stated that he would “pray for its success.”

“We prolong our greatest needs, and we additionally need them to have luck — a vital phrase,” he stated.

Trump additionally stated the best hazard the nation faces is a “lack of confidence” in its personal greatness.

“We promoted a tradition the place our legal guidelines can be upheld, our heroes honored, our historical past preserved, and law-abiding residents are by no means taken without any consideration,” Trump stated. “What has all the time allowed America to prevail and overcome the nice challenges of the previous has been an unyielding and unashamed conviction in the the Aristocracy of our nation and its distinctive objective in historical past.”

Trump leaves workplace dealing with an unprecedented second impeachment for inciting the mob to assault the Capitol constructing.

Within the video, Trump additionally once more criticized the violence on the Capitol, saying that People have been “horrified” by it.

“Political violence is an assault on every thing we cherish as People,” he stated. “It could actually by no means be tolerated.”