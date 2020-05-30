Trump Doesn’t Address Riots in Minneapolis – Variety

President Donald Trump gave a press convention on Friday, the place many anticipated him to handle the riots going down in Minnesota sparked by George Floyd’s dying.

Nevertheless, Trump centered solely on China and the coronavirus. The primary takeaway from his speech is his intent to drag america out of the World Well being Group, a physique which it was key in serving to create in conjunction with the United Nations.

Trump blamed China for “pressuring the World Well being Group to mislead the world,” claiming that China has “whole management” over the WHO.

“We will be at the moment terminating our relationship with the World Well being Group and redirecting these funds to different worldwide and deserving pressing international public well being wants,” Trump mentioned. “The world wants solutions from China on the virus. We should have transparency.”

Trump took no questions after the speech, regardless of reporters in the White Home Rose Backyard leaping to their toes to ask about his response to the riots going down in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Earlier on Friday, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in video footage inserting strain on Floyd’s neck together with his knee, regardless of protests from Floyd and bystanders, was charged with Floyd’s homicide. Three different officers have been dismissed from their posts following Floyd’s dying, and protestors have been demanding that every one officers be arrested in the case.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz mentioned at a separate information convention earlier at the moment that the unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul is the results of “generations of ache, of anguish” over racism in policing.

“Their voices went unheard, and now generations of ache is manifesting itself in entrance of the world,” Walz mentioned. “And the world is watching.”