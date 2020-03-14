Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland

President Donald Trump’s European journey ban can be prolonged to the U.Okay. and Ireland at midnight on Monday — a transfer that may pose additional challenges for the native movie and TV business, which is scrambling to draw up contingency plans throughout manufacturing and broadcasting.

Trump prolonged the ban Saturday following an emergency coronavirus assembly, a day after he admitted he would “possible” get examined for the virus, which he might have contracted from a Brazilian press aide who has examined optimistic.

The White Home, which declared a nationwide emergency Friday that might launch up to $50 billion to battle the outbreak, had beforehand stated Trump and vice-president Mike Pence wouldn’t be examined.

Trump’s 30-day European journey ban, which got here into impact Friday, initially utilized to 26 European nations, together with France, Italy, Germany and Spain, however excluded nations outdoors the Schengen Zone, such because the U.Okay. and Ireland.

Nevertheless, the variety of coronavirus-related deaths within the U.Okay. is steadily climbing, with 21 reported Saturday, up from 11 on Friday. Total, the nation is reporting 1,140 optimistic circumstances, though the true extent of circumstances is believed to be within the vary of 5,000-10,000.

In the meantime, Ireland, which has 90 confirmed circumstances, has now closed all faculties and schools.

Within the U.Okay., a gatherings ban is anticipated to go into place subsequent week, with authorities presently drawing up plans. Nevertheless, it’s nonetheless unclear what the parameters of the ban can be.

The unfold of coronavirus has thus far prompted far-reaching work-from-home insurance policies throughout native broadcasters and streamers that may largely go into impact Monday for an indefinite time period. Manufacturing can also be exhibiting indicators of pressure, with Disney suspending filming on “The Little Mermaid” at Pinewood.

Nevertheless, cinemas have but to shut as of Saturday night, with solely the Showtime theater chain enacting a social distancing coverage — a transfer that aligns with its sister chain within the U.S. The enterprise is owned by Nationwide Amusements.

Most stay exhibits, resembling ITV’s “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway” 123 present, are nonetheless going forward as deliberate with studio audiences, as revealed by Selection.

Theater can also be staying open in London, with massive West Finish theater corporations, resembling “Hamilton” and “Les Miserables” producer Delfont Waterproof coat tweeting Friday that no plans are but in place to shut productions or theaters.