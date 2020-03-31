Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk

Analysis: The president, who hosted what appeared to be a White Area infomercial Monday, prefers to point of interest his coronavirus message on the selection of CEOs contributing to the wrestle.
32 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Analysis: The president, who hosted what appeared to be a White Area infomercial Monday, prefers to point of interest his coronavirus message on the selection of CEOs contributing to the wrestle.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment