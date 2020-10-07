Trump Halts COVID Stimulus Talks Until After Election

President Trump referred to as off negotiations on Tuesday for an additional COVID stimulus invoice, saying that Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good religion.

The announcement brought on the S&P 500 to drop by almost 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial common additionally misplaced about 1.9%, or about 500 factors. The market had been up for the day simply previous to the announcement.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion {Dollars} to bailout poorly run, excessive crime, Democrat States, cash that’s by no means associated to COVID-19,” Trump mentioned on Twitter. “We made a really beneficiant supply of $1.6 Trillion {Dollars} and, as standard, she will not be negotiating in good religion. I’m rejecting their request, and trying to the way forward for our Nation. I’ve instructed my representatives to cease negotiating till after the election when, instantly after I win, we’ll go a significant Stimulus Invoice that focuses on hardworking People and Small Enterprise.”

Trump mentioned he had requested Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell to focus as a substitute on the affirmation of Decide Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court docket.

McConnell had appeared lukewarm in regards to the ongoing stimulus negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Final week, Home Democrats handed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bundle that was meant to formalize their bargaining place. The invoice would have supplied a recent $1,200 cost to every taxpayer, together with $436 billion to state and native governments. It additionally would have prolonged the Paycheck Safety Program to the toughest hit companies.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, advocated earlier on Tuesday for a stimulus invoice, warning that failing to go one would lead to a “weak restoration.”