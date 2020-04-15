Trump halts World Health Organization funding over coronavirus ‘failure’

US president accuses workforce of promoting disinformation and says it ‘must be held accountable’

Donald Trump was as soon as condemned for putting quite a few lives in peril on Tuesday when he launched the USA is freezing payments to the International Properly being Group (WHO) over its coping with of the coronavirus pandemic.

The USA president talked about funding could possibly be on cling for 60 to 90 days pending a overview of the WHO’s warnings regarding the coronavirus and China. He accused the worldwide body of “considerably mismanaging and overlaying up” the chance, although it declared a public effectively being emergency on 30 January – after which he persevered to hold rallies, play {golfing} and consider the coronavirus to the typical flu.

