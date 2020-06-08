Trump Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Spray Painted With Black Lives Matter – Variety

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was tagged over the weekend with black spray paint. “BLM,” in help of the Black Lives Matter motion, was additionally marked slightly below Trump’s star.

Based on a number of social media posts, a bag that seems to comprise canine excrement was left on prime of the tile.

On Sunday, hundreds of individuals marched down Hollywood Boulevard to name for an finish to police brutality. Throughout the nation, protesters have taken to the road to demand prison justice reform and decry systematic racism after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on Could 25 after a Minnesota police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Protestors seen the harm and uploaded footage to social media.

One other particular person on the scene captioned images of the harm as, “Find out how to enhance Donald Trump’s star on the #Hollywood Walk of Fame in three photographs.”

Trump’s star has been defaced a number of occasions. In 2018, it was fully demolished by a person utilizing a pickaxe. In October 2016, somebody destroyed the star with a pickaxe and a sledgehammer after the “Entry Hollywood” tape was leaked of then-presidential candidate Trump making lewd remarks about ladies to host Billy Bush. Earlier that 12 months, L.A. road artist Plastic Jesus constructed a small concrete wall, full with barbed wire and “Hold Out” indicators, across the star, in reference to Trump’s proposal to assemble a wall alongside the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce didn’t reply to Variety‘s request for remark.