Trump Hospitalized After Coronavirus Diagnosis

President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Nationwide Navy Medical Middle on Friday night, after feeling “fatigue” within the wake of his COVID-19 analysis.

A White Home spokesperson mentioned Trump would spend “the subsequent few days” on the facility.

“Out of an abundance of warning, and on the suggestion of his doctor and medical consultants, the president shall be working from the presidential places of work at Walter Reed for the subsequent few days,” White Home press secretary Kayleigh McEnany mentioned in a press release.

Trump was seen strolling to Marine One, the army helicopter, shortly after 6 p.m. He waved to the media, sporting a darkish coloured masks. The helicopter took off from the South Garden en path to the army medical facility in Bethesda, Md.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Trump’s doctor reported that he was “fatigued, however in good spirits.” The White Home physician additionally offered an in depth checklist of Trump’s remedies to fight the illness, together with an experimental remedy, Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail.

“President Trump stays in good spirits, has gentle signs, and has been working all through the day,” McEnany mentioned within the assertion.

Trump was initially anticipated to convalesce on the White Home.

Trump introduced on Twitter at about 1 a.m. Friday that he had examined constructive.

“We are going to get via this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

He mentioned in a video tweet posted earlier than he boarded the helicopter that he and the First Woman have been doing “very properly.”

First Woman Melania Trump additionally examined constructive, however her signs seem like comparatively gentle.

“I’ve gentle signs however general feeling good,” she mentioned on Twitter on Friday. “I’m wanting ahead to a speedy restoration.”

Trump’s journey to Walter Reed will elevate questions on whether or not Vice President Mike Pence might must quickly assume energy. The twenty fifth Modification permits the president’s powers to be transferred to the vice chairman if the president is unable to satisfy his duties. The modification has been invoked solely 3 times, when Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush underwent colonoscopies.

Trump was speculated to attend a fundraiser on the Trump Worldwide Lodge in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon earlier than flying to Sanford, Fla., for a rally. These occasions have been canceled, and the marketing campaign is both canceling subsequent occasions or making them digital.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden reportedly suspended unfavourable TV adverts earlier on Friday.

“This can’t be a partisan second,” Biden mentioned on Twitter. “It have to be an American second. We’ve to return collectively as a nation.”