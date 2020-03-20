Trump launches into tirade against media, insults NBC reporter at coronavirus briefing

NBC Data’ Peter Alexander requested Trump to answer to Americans who’re scared via the pandemic, which brought on the president to reply with an insult.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
Go away a remark
NBC Data’ Peter Alexander requested Trump to answer to Americans who’re scared via the pandemic, which brought on the president to reply with an insult.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment