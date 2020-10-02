Trump, Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and First Girl Melania Trump examined constructive for coronavirus on Thursday, forcing him to cancel occasions and upending the ultimate weeks of his re-election marketing campaign.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I examined constructive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We’ll start our quarantine and restoration course of instantly. We’ll get via this TOGETHER!”

The president’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, mentioned in a memo that Trump and the primary girl “are each nicely at the moment.”

Melania Trump additionally tweeted that “We’re feeling good & I’ve postponed all upcoming engagements. Please ensure you’re staying protected & we are going to all get via this collectively.”

Conley mentioned within the memo that the president and first girl will stay on the White Home, and the president won’t interrupt his duties. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention encourages anybody who exams constructive to isolate for 10 days.

“The White Home medical crew and I’ll keep a vigilant watch, and I recognize the assist supplied by a few of our nation’s best medical professionals and establishments,” Conley wrote. “Relaxation assured I count on the President to proceed finishing up his duties with out disruption whereas recovering, and I’ll hold you up to date on any future developments.”

Trump had confirmed simply hours earlier that senior aide Hope Hicks had examined constructive for the virus, following a Bloomberg report.

Trump advised Fox Information host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that he was awaiting COVID-19 take a look at outcomes. “Whether or not we quarantine or whether or not now we have it, I don’t know,” he mentioned.

Hicks had traveled with the president all through the week, together with twice aboard Air Power One. Trump attended a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday and the primary presidential debate, reverse Joe Biden, in Cleveland. Hicks accompanied him to each occasions. He’s set to face off in opposition to Biden once more on Oct. 15, which falls after the 10-day isolation window beneficial by the CDC, however which may nonetheless be postponed.

Trump was requested about his skepticism about masks through the debate on Tuesday at Case Western Reserve College in Cleveland.

“I feel masks are okay … I imply, I’ve a masks proper right here. I put a masks on once I suppose I want it,” Trump mentioned. Referring to Biden, he added, “I don’t put on a masks like him. Each time you see him, he’s bought a masks.”

Biden criticized Trump on the debate for holding giant rallies, saying he was placing his supporters at risk.

“He’s been completely irresponsible the way in which wherein he has dealt with the social distancing and other people sporting masks, principally inspired them to not,” Biden mentioned. “He’s a idiot on this.”

Trump held a rally in Fayetteville, N.C., on Saturday, the place the vast majority of the hundreds of attendees weren’t sporting masks or social distancing. He has additionally downplayed for months the severity of the pandemic that has killed greater than 200,000 in the US and championed reopening the financial system.

Hours earlier than testing constructive, Trump mentioned through the seventy fifth Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Basis Dinner that “the top of the pandemic is in sight.”

The president had deliberate to have a fundraiser with supporters on the Trump Worldwide Lodge in Washington on Friday afternoon, after which fly to Sanford, Fla., for a rally. These occasions have been taken off his schedule. A revised schedule included just one agenda merchandise — a “cellphone name on COVID-19 assist to weak seniors.”

Trump had additionally deliberate to carry two “Make America Nice Once more” occasions in Wisconsin on Saturday, and two occasions in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday. He was additionally presupposed to fly to Los Angeles on Tuesday for a fundraiser.

Though it’s unclear if he’s symptomatic, at 74, Trump is at increased danger of growing severe issues from the virus.