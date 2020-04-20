Trump plays misleading clips of ‘assist’ from Cuomo at coronavirus briefing

US president accused of going into advertising and marketing marketing campaign mode after showing selectively edited films containing reward by manner of thought of one of his most trenchant critics

Reside world updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Donald Trump has been accused of the utilization of each different White Space coronavirus exercise drive briefing to broadcast a “advertising and marketing marketing campaign advert” by which New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, thought of one of his most trenchant critics, appeared to wash him with reward.

America president dimmed the lighting and carried out two selectively edited films on displays within the again of the briefing room podium that features Cuomo, whose state has been hardest hit by manner of the deadly pandemic.

Proceed learning…

