Trump Refuses to Acknowledge Defeat, Vows No COVID Lockdown

President Trump spoke publicly on Friday for the primary time since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election six days in the past, however once more declined to acknowledge his defeat.

Trump spoke from the Rose Backyard on the White Home, delivering an replace on vaccine efforts. He stated that when a COVID vaccine is obtainable, as quickly as April, he’ll withhold it from the state of New York, the place Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been important of the administration’s distribution plan.

However Trump additionally glancingly acknowledged the chance that he’ll not be president by then, saying “time will inform.”

“This administration won’t be going to a lockdown,” Trump stated. “Hopefully, the — no matter occurs sooner or later, who is aware of which administration will probably be, I assume time will inform, however I can let you know this administration won’t go to a lockdown.”

The networks known as Georgia for Biden on Friday, placing him at 306 electoral votes, whereas a hand recount was underway within the battleground state. Biden was additionally known as the winner of Arizona on Thursday. The Trump marketing campaign has continued to file lawsuits searching for to problem vote counting procedures in a number of states, however a lot of these circumstances have been dismissed and haven’t slowed the certification course of.

Trump left the rostrum with out taking questions.

President-elect Biden met Friday along with his COVID-19 advisers, and once more known as on Individuals to put on masks, follow social distancing and wash their arms.

“I’m the president-elect, however I cannot be president till subsequent yr,” Biden stated in an announcement. “The disaster doesn’t respect dates on the calendar, it’s accelerating proper now. Pressing motion is required at the moment, now, by the present administration — beginning with an acknowledgment of how critical the present state of affairs is.”