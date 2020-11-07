Trump Refuses to Concede: ‘This Election Is Far From Over’

President Trump refused to concede, and blasted the media, after the networks referred to as the race for Joe Biden on Saturday morning.

In an announcement issued by his marketing campaign, the president stated the race is “removed from over.”

“Everyone knows why Joe Biden is dashing to falsely pose because the winner, and why his media allies try so onerous to assist him: they don’t need the reality to be uncovered,” Trump stated in an announcement. “Authorized votes determine who’s president, not the information media.”

The Related Press and the main networks referred to as the race at 11:25 a.m., concluding that Trump had no hope of overcoming Biden’s margin in Pennsylvania.

The Trump marketing campaign has filed a collection of lawsuits in Pennsylvania and different states, claiming that their observers haven’t been allowed to watch as ballots have been counted, and alleging different “irregularities.” These fits haven’t succeeded in stopping the votes from being counted, and several other have been dismissed.

Trump has additionally repeatedly claimed, with out proof, that the election was being stolen from him.

In his assertion on Saturday, Trump accused the Biden marketing campaign of wanting to rely votes which are “fraudulent, manufactured, or solid by ineligible or deceased voters.”

Trump stated that on Monday the marketing campaign would start “prosecuting our case in courtroom to guarantee election legal guidelines are absolutely upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

“So what’s Biden hiding?” Trump requested. “I cannot relaxation till the American Folks have the sincere vote rely they deserve and that Democracy calls for.”

Briefly remarks on Friday night time, Biden stated he would defend the method.

“Your vote can be counted,” Biden stated. “I don’t care how onerous individuals strive to cease it, I cannot let it occur. The individuals can be heard.”