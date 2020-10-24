Trump Responds to ‘Borat’ Sequel: ‘To Me, He’s a Creep’

President Donald Trump has shared his ideas on Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” movie, saying that he was as soon as the goal of one in every of Cohen’s pranks.

Voice of America White Home bureau chief Steve Herman reported the information through Twitter on Friday night time, writing that Trump had mentioned the movie with reporters whereas touring on Air Drive One.

“I don’t know what occurred. However years in the past, you realize, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to rip-off me and I used to be the one one who mentioned no means,” Trump reportedly mentioned. “That’s a phony man and I don’t discover him humorous.”

“To me, he’s a creep,” Trump added concerning the movie and Cohen.

It’s attainable that Trump could possibly be referring to a phase on Cohen’s “Da Ali G” present in 2003, through which Trump appeared and Cohen, as his Ali G character, pitched him a enterprise thought. The concept was for an ice cream glove, meant to forestall melting ice cream from dripping on one’s hand. Trump walked out of the interview and later instructed New York Occasions columnist Maureen Dowd: ”I assumed he was severely retarded. It was a whole con job. However my daughter, Ivanka, noticed it and thought it was very cool.”

The “Borat” sequel, with its full title being “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Supply of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Profit As soon as Wonderful Nation of Kazakhstan,” sees Cohen breaking into this yr’s CPAC and spending a number of days with conspiracy theorists. Nevertheless, maybe probably the most surprising second of the movie was when Borat’s daughter, performed by Maria Bakalova, interviews Rudy Giuliani, which ends with the previous New York Metropolis governor in a questionable place.

Bakalova as Borat’s daughter additionally snuck into one in every of Trump’s press conferences to meet Donald Trump Jr., as proven in an unreleased clip from the movie.