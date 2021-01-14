Trump Returns to Twitter to Slam Ban, Denounce Capitol Rioters

President Donald Trump, who was simply impeached by the Home of Representatives for the second time, has returned to Twitter with a video message by which he slams the social media platform and denounces Capitol rioters.

Trump, whose account @realDonaldTrump was banned from Twitter completely on Jan. 8, posted a five-minute video to the official White Home account on Wednesday. The message begins with Trump denouncing the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the occasion which led to his social media bans and the Home’s impeachment of him for inciting the rebellion.

“I need to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we noticed final week. Violence and vandalism have completely no place in our nation and no place in our motion,” Trump mentioned. “Making America nice once more has all the time been about defending the rule of regulation, supporting the women and men of regulation enforcement, and upholding our nation’s most sacred traditions and values.”

Trump then implied that what occurred on the Capitol was an assault; a a lot stronger condemnation than his speech following the riots, throughout which he informed his supporters: “We love you, you’re very particular.”

“No true supporter of mine may ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine may ever disrespect regulation enforcement or our nice American flag. No true supporter of mine may ever threaten or harass their fellow People,” Trump mentioned. “Should you do any of this stuff, you aren’t supporting our motion; you might be attacking it, and you might be attacking our nation.”

Although Trump didn’t handle his current impeachment or his position within the rebellion, he slammed the expertise firms which have eliminated him from their platforms, calling the motion an “unprecedented assault on free speech.”

“The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow residents are flawed and they’re harmful,” Trump mentioned. “What is required now’s for us to pay attention to each other, not to silence each other.”

Watch the complete video beneath.