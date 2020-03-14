General News

Trump says Google is making ‘tremendous progress’ on a coronavirus website

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Trump says Google is making 'tremendous progress' on a coronavirus website

When confronted with illness, the president of the US merely grew to change into to Google for help.

In a rambling Friday afternoon press conference, Donald Trump instructed the American people that their favorite search engine is proper right here to save lots of a lot of the day. Particularly, he insisted that Google is creating a website that may every help concerned folks resolve if they need a coronavirus take a have a look at and the place they can get one. 

In several phrases, Trump’s large pandemic plan essentially boils all the best way all the way down to a fancier mannequin of “Google your indicators.” 

“I must thank Google,” Trump instructed the journalists collected on the White Area. “Google helps to broaden a website, it is gonna be very quickly achieved, in distinction to net pages of the earlier, to resolve whether or not or not a take a have a look at is warranted and to facilitate trying out at a close-by useful location.” Be taught additional…

Additional about Google, Donald Trump, Coronavirus, Tech, and Big Tech Companies

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment