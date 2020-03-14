Trump says Google is making ‘tremendous progress’ on a coronavirus website

When confronted with illness, the president of the US merely grew to change into to Google for help.

In a rambling Friday afternoon press conference, Donald Trump instructed the American people that their favorite search engine is proper right here to save lots of a lot of the day. Particularly, he insisted that Google is creating a website that may every help concerned folks resolve if they need a coronavirus take a have a look at and the place they can get one.

In several phrases, Trump’s large pandemic plan essentially boils all the best way all the way down to a fancier mannequin of “Google your indicators.”

“I must thank Google,” Trump instructed the journalists collected on the White Area. “Google helps to broaden a website, it is gonna be very quickly achieved, in distinction to net pages of the earlier, to resolve whether or not or not a take a have a look at is warranted and to facilitate trying out at a close-by useful location.” Be taught additional…

Additional about Google, Donald Trump, Coronavirus, Tech, and Big Tech Companies

