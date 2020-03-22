Trump says governors shouldn’t be ‘blaming’ administration for coronavirus response

Pritzker replied to Trump on Twitter rapidly after, saying, “You wasted treasured months when it’s important’ve taken movement to protect Americans & Illinoisans.”
24 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Pritzker replied to Trump on Twitter rapidly after, saying, “You wasted treasured months when it’s important’ve taken movement to protect Americans & Illinoisans.”
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment