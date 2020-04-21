Trump Says He Will Sign Order to Suspending Immigration to U.S. – Variety

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday evening that he’ll signal an govt order to quickly droop immigration to the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In mild of the assault from the Invisible Enemy, in addition to the necessity to shield the roles of our GREAT American Residents, I will likely be signing an Govt Order to quickly droop immigration into the USA!” he stated.

In mild of the assault from the Invisible Enemy, in addition to the necessity to shield the roles of our GREAT American Residents, I will likely be signing an Govt Order to quickly droop immigration into the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Final month, Trump enacted a 30-day journey ban between the U.S. and several other international locations to assist cease the unfold of COVID-19. The listing of nations included most of Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, Iran and South Korea. An govt order stopping all immigration can be a unprecedented measure taken by the president.

The variety of confirmed coronavirus instances has hit almost 800,000 in the USA, and the reported deaths have totaled greater than 42,000. The U.S. has grow to be one of many worst hit by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Final week, Trump launched tips for when sure companies across the nation can start to reopen. Most eating places, bars, film theaters, museums and different non-essential shops have shut down throughout the pandemic as shelter-in-place guidelines have been set. The brand new tips stated that when the variety of coronavirus instances begins to have a downward trajectory and hospitals can deal with sufferers with out disaster care, states can start to reopen sure areas. Workers can begin to return to work in phases, nonetheless, strict social distancing guidelines will nonetheless be in place till the COVID-19 risk drastically decreases.