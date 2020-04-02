General News

Trump says US stockpile of protective equipment nearly gone amid coronavirus

April 2, 2020
Report warns of White House and states competing for gives as president makes a speciality of counter-narcotics operations at briefing

Donald Trump has admitted the USA govt’s emergency stockpile of defending equipment is nearly exhausted because of this of the extraordinary requires of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dearth was once first reported by means of the Washington Put up, which said the supply of respirator masks, gloves and totally different medical gives was once working low.

