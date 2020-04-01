General News

Trump sees ghosts of hometown past and election future in COVID

April 1, 2020
1 Min Read




29 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark


Analysis: The president says he did larger than not something to forestall the unfold of coronavirus as he warns Americans that the approaching week shall be painful.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment