General News

Trump signs executive order to suspend some U.S. immigration amid COVID-19

April 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark

The order, which may briefly block some foreigners from eternal place of dwelling throughout the U.S., will closing for 60 days after which shall be reviewed and maybe extended.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment