Trump sparks anger by calling coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’

March 17, 2020
Chinese language language state media accuses US president of ‘passing the buck’ as Covid-19 hits advertising marketing campaign path and Californians suggested to ‘refuge in place’

America president, Donald Trump, has referred to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak as “the Chinese language language virus,” escalating a deepening US-China diplomatic spat over the sickness.

Trump, after giving an take care of on Monday warning of a possible recession, posted on Twitter: “The US will seemingly be powerfully supporting the ones industries, like Airways and others, which may be specifically affected by the Chinese language language Virus. We may be stronger than ever before!”

