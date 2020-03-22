General News

Trump talks himself up as ‘wartime president’ to lead America through a crisis

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

The president to begin with scoffed on the coronavirus. Now he seems glad he can lead – and protected four further years in November

Bill Clinton used to lament that his time as US president used to be extensively peaceful, and lacked a historic take a have a look at of his mettle. Donald Trump believes that his second has arrived: a catastrophe on a par with essential a nation at battle.

Comparable: Lay off those battle metaphors, worldwide leaders. You want to be the next casualty… | Simon Tisdall

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment